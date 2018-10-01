Inside Hansika Motwani's birthday celebrations

Hansika Motwani recently celebrated her 31st birthday.

Some photos from her birthday bash have been shared online.

The birthday girl with her mom.

Hansika posed with her brother.

Earlier the actor has a birthday photoshoot too.

Hansika looked gorgeous in the photos.

The actor is in a happy place as she recently completed her 50th film with Tamil movie Maha and has already signed seven more. 

