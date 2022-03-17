Colors' star-studded Holi celebrations
Colors is all set to kickstart Holi celebrations with a star-studded event. It will be hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Sugandha Mishra.
Photo: PR
Bigg Boss 15 finalist Shamita Shetty will be seen putting up a grand act for the show.

The popular trio #PraNiSha - Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat will also reunite on the stage for a fun performance

Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 lead Tejasswi Prakash snapped during her performance.

Sasural Simar Ka actor Jayati Bhatia will perform lavani for the special Holi event.

Sudha Chandran will mesmerise audience with a Rajasthani folk dance.

Anita Raj will hit the stage to dance on a Punjabi song.
