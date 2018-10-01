Inside Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's success party
Smart Jodi couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a few friends at their new house last night.
(Photo: Gaurav Parikh/Instagram)
Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, and Sana Makbul were seen at the party.
(Photo: Gaurav Parikh/Instagram)
Rahul Vaidya and Vicky Jain posed with a few others.
(Photo: Mourjo J Chatterjee/Instagram)
The boys' gang!
(Photo: Gaurav Parikh/Instagram)
Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky Jain were also awarded at an event night in Mumbai yesterday.
(Photo: Gaurav Parikh/Instagram)
The couple looked stunning together.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ankita Lokhande carried the high slit gown with grace.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Here's another click of the power couple Ankita and Vicky Jain.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
