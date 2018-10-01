(Photo: @ashokarsh/Instagram)
Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani are now engaged.
The two exchanged rings on March 24 in presence of their family members.
Aadhi and Nikki dated each other for a couple of years.
Aadhi and Nikki shared the photos on their respective social media handles.
The couple wrote, "We found each other a couple of years ago & it’s official now."
"Seeking all your love & blessings as we take on this new journey together," they concluded.
Aadhi and Nikki worked together in several films.
The 2015 release Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka was Aadhi and Nikki's first film together.