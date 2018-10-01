(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Hina Khan oozes royalty in new Cannes appearance
Hina Khan is a fashion diva, and her Cannes outfits are a proof.
The actor, who is currently attending the 75th Cannes film festival, treated fans with her finale look.
"I choose blue today," she wrote as the caption of her Instagram post.
Her look received overwhelming love from her fans and friends.
Here's another stunning photo of the actor.
Hina Khan made her Cannes debut in 2019.
Earlier this week, Hina shared the first look of her upcoming film Country of Blind.