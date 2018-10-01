Hina Khan and her love for sarees
Hina Khan shared clicks of herself in a saree.
(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
The actor looked simply stunning in a saree.
Hina Khan captioned the photos, "To the love of saree.. #TimelessClassic 🌸."
Hina's fans flooded the comments section of the photo with heart and fire emojis.
Hina Khan can certainly carry any attire with utmost grace.
Hina recently walked the Cannes Film Festival 2022 red carpet.
