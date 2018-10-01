Gurmeet-Debina take daughter Lianna on her first trip
(Photo: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary shared a series of photos and videos as they took their daughter Lianna on her first trip.
(Photo: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)
Sharing a reel, Debina posted, "Summing it up …. As not a vacation but a breather…"
(Photo: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)
"My baby #lianna ‘s first trip.. and must say she is a cool travel baby just like us," added Debina.
(Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram)
Gurmeet Choudhary shared a series of photos with his little one.
(Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram)
The father and daughter duo were twinning in the photos.
(Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram)
"Me and Mini-Me 😍😜🔥 #horseriding ready!!," he posted.
(Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram)
(Photo: Lianna Bonnerjee/Instagram)
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their daughter Lianna on April 3, 2022.
