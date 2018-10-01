Gurmeet-Debina take daughter Lianna on her first trip

(Photo: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary shared a series of photos and videos as they took their daughter Lianna on her first trip. 

(Photo: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)

Sharing a reel, Debina posted, "Summing it up …. As not a vacation but a breather…"

(Photo: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)

"My baby #lianna ‘s first trip.. and must say she is a cool travel baby just like us," added Debina.

(Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram)

Gurmeet Choudhary shared a series of photos with his little one.

(Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram)

The father and daughter duo were twinning in the photos.

(Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram)

"Me and Mini-Me 😍😜🔥 #horseriding ready!!," he posted.

(Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram)

(Photo: Lianna Bonnerjee/Instagram)

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their daughter Lianna on April 3, 2022. 

