Glimpses from Shehnaaz Gill and Kapil Sharma's fun meet: 'What a vibe and energy' 

Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma on her chat show Desi Vibes.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Shehnaaz and Kapil came together to shoot for the same.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Sharing glimpses from the shoot, Shehnaaz wrote, "Shot a very exciting episode with India’s favourite @kapilsharma!"

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

"What a vibe and energy! Thank you for gracing my show… dil Se thank you! ♥️," added Shehnaaz.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Shehnaaz and Kapil were seen enjoying a fun banter.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Kapil Sharma's film Zwigato is all set to release on March 17.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

