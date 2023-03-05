Glimpses from Shehnaaz Gill and Kapil Sharma's fun meet: 'What a vibe and energy'
Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma on her chat show Desi Vibes.
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Shehnaaz and Kapil came together to shoot for the same.
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Sharing glimpses from the shoot, Shehnaaz wrote, "Shot a very exciting episode with India’s favourite @kapilsharma!"
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
"What a vibe and energy! Thank you for gracing my show… dil Se thank you! ♥️," added Shehnaaz.
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Shehnaaz and Kapil were seen enjoying a fun banter.
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Kapil Sharma's film Zwigato is all set to release on March 17.
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Low carb, high protein waffle recipe
Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia
Precautions before and after red light therapy
World Book Fair begins in New Delhi
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More