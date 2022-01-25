https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Ex Bigg Boss 15 contestants that no one remembers | The Indian Express

Vidhi Pandya, Sahil Shroff - the Bigg Boss 15 contestants we've forgotten about

Don 2 actor Sahil Shroff was the first contestant to get evicted from the reality show. We wonder if you even remember he was there!

Photo: Sahil/Instagram

While Vidhi Pandya shared a warm bond with most contestants, they voted her out citing her lack of spirit for the game.

Photo: Vidhi/Instagram

Along with Vidhi, Donal Bisht was also ousted by housemates. She was said to have not contributed much to the show.

Photo: Donal/Instagram

Do you even remember Akasa Singh was also a part of Bigg Boss 15?

Photo: Akasa/Instagram

Afsana Khan was always in the limelight during her stay in Bigg Boss 15 but now fans have forgotten about her.

Photo: Afsana/Instagram

Be it romance with Miesha or questions around his sexuality, nothing could help Ieshaan Sehgaal survive on the show.

Photo: Ieshaan/Instagram

Same goes for Miesha Iyer. While she was in spotlight over her cosy moments with Ieshaan, Karan and Tejasswi's love story has taken over now.

PPhoto: Miesha/Instagram

Raqesh Bapat may still find a place in Shamita Shetty's thoughts but fans have forgotten that he was also a contestant on the show.

Photo: Raqesh/Instagram