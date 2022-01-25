Vidhi Pandya, Sahil Shroff - the Bigg Boss 15 contestants we've forgotten about
Don 2 actor Sahil Shroff was the first contestant to get evicted from the reality show. We wonder if you even remember he was there!
Photo: Sahil/Instagram
While Vidhi Pandya shared a warm bond with most contestants, they voted her out citing her lack of spirit for the game.
Photo: Vidhi/Instagram
Along with Vidhi, Donal Bisht was also ousted by housemates. She was said to have not contributed much to the show.
Photo: Donal/Instagram
Do you even remember Akasa Singh was also a part of Bigg Boss 15?
Photo: Akasa/Instagram
Afsana Khan was always in the limelight during her stay in Bigg Boss 15 but now fans have forgotten about her.
Photo: Afsana/Instagram
Be it romance with Miesha or questions around his sexuality, nothing could help Ieshaan Sehgaal survive on the show.
Photo: Ieshaan/Instagram
Same goes for Miesha Iyer. While she was in spotlight over her cosy moments with Ieshaan, Karan and Tejasswi's love story has taken over now.
PPhoto: Miesha/Instagram
Raqesh Bapat may still find a place in Shamita Shetty's thoughts but fans have forgotten that he was also a contestant on the show.
Photo: Raqesh/Instagram