Disha Parmar
turns a 'sea angel' in Maldives
Television actor Disha Parmar recently went on an all-girls trip to the Maldives.
"☮️ Out! ✌🏻," wrote Disha as she shared this click in black swimwear.
"Sea Angel 🧜🏻♀️," she wrote.
Disha shared many pictures and videos from paradise. "Straight outta Baywatch 😛," read the post caption.
The doting wife of singer Rahul Vaidya was also seen dancing to his new song, Naughty Balam, in an Instagram reel.
"Getting Naughty for Balam ji in Maldives 🤪🏖 Love love this Track! @rahulvaidyarkv. Show your Love, Make amazing reels doing the hook step & just get naughty 😈," she wrote with a video.
Disha Parmar tied the knot with singer Rahul Vaidya on July 16, 2021.
Rahul had expressed his love for Disha during his stint on Bigg Boss 14.
Disha Parmar played a lead role in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.
