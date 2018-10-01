Disha Parmar turns a 'sea angel' in Maldives

Television actor Disha Parmar recently went on an all-girls trip to the Maldives.

(Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

"☮️ Out! ✌🏻," wrote Disha as she shared this click in black swimwear.

(Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

"Sea Angel 🧜🏻‍♀️," she wrote.

(Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

Disha shared many pictures and videos from paradise. "Straight outta Baywatch 😛," read the post caption.

(Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

The doting wife of singer Rahul Vaidya was also seen dancing to his new song, Naughty Balam, in an Instagram reel.

(Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

"Getting Naughty for Balam ji in Maldives 🤪🏖 Love love this Track! @rahulvaidyarkv. Show your Love, Make amazing reels doing the hook step & just get naughty 😈," she wrote with a video. 

(Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

Disha Parmar tied the knot with singer Rahul Vaidya on July 16, 2021.

(Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

Rahul had expressed his love for Disha during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. 

(Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

Disha Parmar played a lead role in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

(Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram)