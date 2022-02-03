 Devoleena-Vishal Singh's ‘engagement’  is a prank

(Photo: Vishal Singh/Instagram)

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee announced her engagement with her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh on Wednesday.

(Photo: Vishal Singh/Instagram)

While many congratulated them, others wondered if it was an elaborate prank.

(Photo: Vishal Singh/Instagram)

Some fans even questioned the duo, “Is this for real or fun?” 

(Photo: Vishal Singh/Instagram)

The actors later went live on Instagram to reveal that the photos were for the announcement for their next music video.

(Photo: Vishal Singh/Instagram)

“The video is called ‘It’s official’ and it’s a very romantic track,” they shared. 

(Photo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram)

"True friends are the ones who lift you up, when no one else has noticed you’ve fallen. ❤️," wrote Devoleena sharing more photos with Vishal. 

(Photo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram)

"Thank you Vishu @vishal.singh786 for making my day beautiful. Thank you for being there. I love you. ❤️🤗 And see you soonest," she added.

(Photo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram)

"Lets kill it. “It’s Official “. ❤️😎🤗," concluded the Bigg Boss fame actor.