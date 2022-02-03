Devoleena-Vishal Singh's ‘engagement’ is a prank
The Bigg Boss 15 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee announced her engagement with her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh on Wednesday.
While many congratulated them, others wondered if it was an elaborate prank.
Some fans even questioned the duo, “Is this for real or fun?”
The actors later went live on Instagram to reveal that the photos were for the announcement for their next music video.
“The video is called ‘It’s official’ and it’s a very romantic track,” they shared.
"True friends are the ones who lift you up, when no one else has noticed you’ve fallen. ❤️," wrote Devoleena sharing more photos with Vishal.
"Thank you Vishu @vishal.singh786 for making my day beautiful. Thank you for being there. I love you. ❤️🤗 And see you soonest," she added.
"Lets kill it. “It’s Official “. ❤️😎🤗," concluded the Bigg Boss fame actor.