Debina Bonnerjee's pregnancy journey
Debina Bonnerjee is married to TV star Gurmeet Choudhary. They tied the knot in 2011.
Actors Debina and Gurmeet announced that they are expecting their first child earlier this year.
They also have two adopted daughters.
Debina and Gurmeet often share fun video. The mother-to-be wrote, "For all expecting mothers do what your body permits you to do.. and what keeps you happy"
The actor also responded to trolls.
Debina called pregnancy a blend of multiple unending worries and joys.
Debina recently shared pictures from her traditional Bengali baby shower "Saadh".