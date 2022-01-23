Check out Palak Tiwari's stunning new photos
Palak Tiwari is currently the talk of the town after being snapped with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim.
Palak is television actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter.
The star kid recently shared some photoshoot pictures of herself.
"Sun was super cooperative 🤪," wrote Palak.
The photos of this 'Bijlee Bijlee' star are too stunning to be missed.
"Simple things can go a long way, and nothing better than a kiss from the gorgeous @palaktiwarii, my camera denies to be ever cleaned again 😉, " wrote the photographer.
Palak was recently seen on a dinner outing with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.
The star kids tried to hide from the shutterbugs and this made some fans question, "What’s brewing between these two?"
