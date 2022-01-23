Check out  Palak Tiwari's stunning new photos

Palak Tiwari is currently the talk of the town after being snapped with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim.

(Photo: Chris Rathore Photographer/Instagram)

Palak is television actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter.

(Photo: Chris Rathore Photographer/Instagram)

The star kid recently shared some photoshoot pictures of herself.

(Photo: Chris Rathore Photographer/Instagram)

"Sun was super cooperative 🤪," wrote Palak.

(Photo: Chris Rathore Photographer/Instagram)

The photos of this 'Bijlee Bijlee' star are too stunning to be missed.

(Photo: Chris Rathore Photographer/Instagram)

"Simple things can go a long way, and nothing better than a kiss from the gorgeous @palaktiwarii, my camera denies to be ever cleaned again 😉, " wrote the photographer. 

(Photo: Chris Rathore Photographer/Instagram)

Palak was recently seen on a dinner outing with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. 

(Photo: Chris Rathore Photographer/Instagram)

The star kids tried to hide from the shutterbugs and this made some fans question, "What’s brewing between these two?"

(Photo: Chris Rathore Photographer/Instagram)