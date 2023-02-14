Celebrities share Valentine's Day wishes for their loved ones
Shilpa Shetty posted a montage with husband Raj Kundra and wrote, "My Valentine."
(Photo: Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Sharing the photo, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "From 2010 to 2023 and to infinity and beyond. From being your boyfriend to being your husband. It’s your love only which keeps me going. Thank you my love @patralekhaa for being my strength..."
Photo: Instagram/Rajkummar_rao
Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka captioned the photo, "...To the man of my dreams! You may annoy the life out of me on most days, but that smile! It makes me fall in love all over again. Happy Valentine’s Day! @ranadaggubati".
Photo: Instagram/miheeka
Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with girlfriend Malaika Arora on Valentine's Day.
(Photo: Instagram/Arjunkapoor)
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated V-Day in a unique way as they made quirky videos for each other. Ali is currently in the US.
(Photo: Instagram/alifazal)
Karan Kundrra posted several pictures of girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and wrote a caption in Hindi, expressing his love for her little habits.
(Photo: Instagram/Kkundrra)
Lara Dutta posted a picture with husband Mahesh Bhupathi and wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day. #Myfunnyvalentine."
Photo: Instagram/larabhupathi
Maanvi Gagroo shared photo with fiancé, comedian Kumar Varun through and wrote, "Found my lobster #HappyValentinesDay."
Photo: Instagram/maanvigagroo)
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay