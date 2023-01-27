Salman Khan arrives in style at star-studded Mumbai wedding

Actor Arti Singh arrives in Khar for politician Rahul Kanal's wedding.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor couple Mahii Vij and Jay Bhanushali arrive with their daughter Tara.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik also made a stylish appearance as he was greeted with much fanfare at the wedding held in Khar.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan's sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma with Atul Agnihotri arrive for the wedding.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Politician Priya Dutt arrives for the wedding in Mumbai.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Maniesh Paul makes a dashing entry in an all-white kurta pyjama.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

