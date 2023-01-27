Salman Khan arrives in style at star-studded Mumbai wedding
Actor Arti Singh arrives in Khar for politician Rahul Kanal's wedding.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actor couple Mahii Vij and Jay Bhanushali arrive with their daughter Tara.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik also made a stylish appearance as he was greeted with much fanfare at the wedding held in Khar.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Salman Khan's sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma with Atul Agnihotri arrive for the wedding.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Politician Priya Dutt arrives for the wedding in Mumbai.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actor Maniesh Paul makes a dashing entry in an all-white kurta pyjama.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
