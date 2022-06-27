Can you ace Matsyasana like Ankita Konwar? Find out its health benefits

Ankita Konwar/ instagram
Ankita Konwar's love for fitness is palpable on social media. In one of her recent posts, she was photographed demonstrating Matsyasana, also known as Fish Pose in yoga.
To assume this pose, first rest on your elbows with your forearms flat on the mat and your upper arms making a perpendicular angle against the floor.
Next, bring your shoulders back and lock them near the spine and arch your back so that your chest puffs up .Place your palms on the mat and relax.
Then, bring your head all the way back so that the crown nearly touches the floor -- do not force it or risk injury. You can cross your legs and lock them or they can be stretched out on the mat.
This asana is known to help one stretch their muscles of the belly and neck, thereby stimulating the organs present there, and also improving the posture.
