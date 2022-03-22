Bollywood welcomes Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu in Mumbai
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Fardeen Khan marked his presence at Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's welcome party in Mumbai.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was one of the guests at the event.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Our shutterbugs also clicked Anu Malik with his daughters.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Zayed Khan looked dapper as he arrived with his wife Malaika.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Here's a picture of Shekhar Suman.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Singer Roopkumar Rathod arrived with his family at the event.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Legendary filmmaker Ramesh Sippy posed for the shutterbugs with Kiran Juneja.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Veteran actor Ranjith Goli also marked his presence at the event.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)