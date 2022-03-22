Bollywood welcomes Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu in Mumbai

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Fardeen Khan marked his presence at Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's welcome party in Mumbai.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was one of the guests at the event.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Our shutterbugs also clicked Anu Malik with his daughters.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Zayed Khan looked dapper as he arrived with his wife Malaika. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here's a picture of Shekhar Suman.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Singer Roopkumar Rathod arrived with his family at the event. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Legendary filmmaker Ramesh Sippy posed for the shutterbugs with Kiran Juneja.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Veteran actor Ranjith Goli also marked his presence at the event.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)