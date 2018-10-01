Bharti-Haarsh takes their baby boy home
Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa were clicked outside the hospital as they took their newborn home.
Haarsh Limbachiyaa first shared the news that his wife Bharti Singh has delivered a baby boy on Instagram.
He shared a photo from Bharti’s maternity shoot and wrote, "It’s a BOY ❤️."
Bharti shared later, "Jo Tummy maie tha aa gaya bahar😍 it’s a boy💙 #loveyou #babyboy."
Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa had covered the baby's face.
We still have to wait to get the first glimpse of the baby.
Bharti Singh also shared a video on her YouTube channel where the couple documented the days prior to their son's birth.