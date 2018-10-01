Best photos from SIIMA Day 2
Silambarasan won the Best Actor award (Tamil) for his performance in Maanaadu.
(Photo: SIIMA/Twitter)
Lokesh Kanagaraj won the Best Director award (Tamil) for the movie Master.
(Photo: SIIMA/Twitter)
Doctor star Sivakarthikeyan won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Tamil).
(Photo: SIIMA/Twitter)
Tovino Thomas bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Malayalam) award for his films Minnal Murali and Kala.
(Photo: SIIMA/Twitter)
Arya took home the Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Tamil) award for his performance in Sarpatta Parambarai.
(Photo: SIIMA/Twitter)
(Photo: SIIMA/Twitter)
Hansika Motwani and Priyanka Mohan all smiles at the South Indian International Movie Awards 2022.
(Photo: SIIMA/Twitter)
