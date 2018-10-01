Best photos from SIIMA Day 2

Silambarasan won the Best Actor award (Tamil) for his performance in Maanaadu.

(Photo: SIIMA/Twitter)

Lokesh Kanagaraj won the Best Director award (Tamil) for the movie Master.

(Photo: SIIMA/Twitter)

Doctor star Sivakarthikeyan won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Tamil).

(Photo: SIIMA/Twitter)

Tovino Thomas bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Malayalam) award for his films Minnal Murali and Kala.

(Photo: SIIMA/Twitter)

Arya took home the Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics (Tamil) award for his performance in Sarpatta Parambarai. 

(Photo: SIIMA/Twitter)

Too much talent in one frame!

(Photo: SIIMA/Twitter)

Hansika Motwani and Priyanka Mohan all smiles at the South Indian International Movie Awards 2022.

(Photo: SIIMA/Twitter)

