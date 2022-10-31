Arjun Bijlani celebrates birthday with Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande

Television actor Arjun Bijlani celebrated his 40th birthday in style with family and friends by his side.

(Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain became a part of Arjun Bijlani's 40th birthday party.

(Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 contestant Nia Sharma shared a reel with the birthday boy Arjun.

(Photo: Nia Sharma/Instagram)

Mouni Roy shared many photos with the birthday boy. 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Manmeet Singh with Arjun Bijlani.

(Photo: Manmeet Singh/Instagram)

The gang seems to have had a good time.

(Photo: Manmeet Singh/Instagram)

Here is another inside photos from Arjun Bijlani's big day.

(Photo: Arjun Bijlani/Instagram)

