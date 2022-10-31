Arjun Bijlani celebrates birthday with Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande

Television actor Arjun Bijlani celebrated his 40th birthday in style with family and friends by his side.
(Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain became a part of Arjun Bijlani's 40th birthday party.
(Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 contestant Nia Sharma shared a reel with the birthday boy Arjun.
(Photo: Nia Sharma/Instagram)
Mouni Roy shared many photos with the birthday boy.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Manmeet Singh with Arjun Bijlani.
(Photo: Manmeet Singh/Instagram)
The gang seems to have had a good time.
(Photo: Manmeet Singh/Instagram)
Here is another inside photos from Arjun Bijlani's big day.
(Photo: Arjun Bijlani/Instagram)