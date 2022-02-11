Amit Sadh takes us to Leh
Amit Sadh had been sharing photos as he filmed for his next film.
(Photo: Amit Sadh/Instagram)
"Can’t wait to share details on this one soon," wrote the actor.
(Photo: Amit Sadh/Instagram)
"Heartfelt Thankyou to everyone …And esp the warm hearted #ladhakis and the resilient and hard working crew !," he added.
(Photo: Amit Sadh/Instagram)
"Back in the Uniform -Of the - Great Indian Army !!Will share details soon - Jai Hind ! ," wrote the actor.
(Photo: Amit Sadh/Instagram)
This photo's caption read, "Frozen River, Melting heart !!"
(Photo: Amit Sadh/Instagram)
Amit Sadh also has Amazon Prime Video series Breathe's Season 3 in the pipeline.
(Photo: Amit Sadh/Instagram)
The actor went 'Offline' for a while last year.
(Photo: nikhilshenoyphoto/Instagram)