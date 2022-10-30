(Photo: Siddharth/Instagram)
Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are said to be in a relationship for quite a long time now.
(Photo: Siddharth/Instagram)
Siddharth took to his Instagram handle and called Aditi the ‘Princess of Heart’ on her birthday.
(Photo: Siddharth/Instagram)
Siddharth posted this picture and wrote, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't."
(Photo: Siddharth/Instagram)
This is not the first time Aditi Rao Hydari has been featured on Siddharth’s Instagram.
(Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)
In April this year, Aditi too had penned a sweet message for Siddharth on his birthday that read, "Happy birthday my pixie boy. To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter. Always be you. Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah."
(Photo: Siddharth/Instagram)
Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have worked together in the Telugu film Maha Samudram.