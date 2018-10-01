After hurly-burly of Cannes, a vacation for Hina Khan
Hina Khan wrapped up her Cannes 2022 visit in style on Wednesday.
(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
"I choose blue today 💙," read the post caption.
(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Hina shared via her Instagram story that she is now off to Budapest and Prague.
(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Hina was seen with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, and her friend and manager Heena Lad.
(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Seems that this gang is up for a good unwinding post their hectic time at Cannes.
(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
The actor has been sharing videos and photos from Budapest stay.
(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Many praised Hina's Cannes outing, while actor Anita Hassanandani wrote in the comments, "Killed every look like a pro 🔥."
(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Hina launched the poster of her second film Country Of Blind at the India Pavilion at Cannes 2022.
(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)