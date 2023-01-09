After Austria, Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya honeymoon in Egypt

After vacationing in Austria, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya are now in Egypt.
(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)
The newlywed actor shared some photos on her Instagram story.
(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya got married on December 4.
(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)
And, this vacation season, the couple is making the most of it.
(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)
Hansika Motwani has shared many photos on Instagram but her businessman-husband, Sohael Khaturiya seems to be camera shy.
(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)
The couple's fan pages, however, found their photos together.
(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)
Earlier Hansika shared photos from Vienna, "This is a Wien-Wien."
(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)
Hansika and Sohael left on a vacation before Christmas.
(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)