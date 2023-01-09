After Austria, Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya honeymoon in Egypt

After vacationing in Austria, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya are now in Egypt.

(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)

The newlywed actor shared some photos on her Instagram story.

(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya got married on December 4. 

(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)

And, this vacation season, the couple is making the most of it.

(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)

Hansika Motwani has shared many photos on Instagram but her businessman-husband, Sohael Khaturiya seems to be camera shy.

(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)

The couple's fan pages, however, found their photos together.

(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)

Earlier Hansika shared photos from Vienna, "This is a Wien-Wien."

(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)

Hansika and Sohael left on a vacation before Christmas. 

(Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)

