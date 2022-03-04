Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal welcome baby girl
(Photo: Aditya Narayan/Instagram)
Aditya Narayan and his wife actor Shweta Agarwal have announced the birth of their baby girl.
The singer wrote, "Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22 ♥️🙏🏼."
Aditya, in an interview to Bombay Times, said that he was ‘secretly’ hoping to have a baby girl.
He shared, “Shweta and I feel extremely blessed that we are parents now.”
Aditya also shared that he was with Shweta when she delivered and he is now in awe of her “strength and perseverance.”
“My love and respect for Shweta has doubled now,” he added.
Aditya shared that he has already started changing the diapers of the little one.
Aditya added that the baby girl’s music journey has already begun as “music is in her DNA”.