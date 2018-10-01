Aaliyah Kashyap, boyfriend Shawn Gregoire celebrate 2 years of being together 

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is celebrating a relationship milestone with boyfriend Shawn Gregoire.

(Photo: Aaliyah Kashyap/Instagram)

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shawn Gregoire celebrated two years of being together recently.

(Photo: Aaliyah Kashyap/Instagram)

"The most amazing 2 years of my life with my best friend & soulmate 💜," wrote Aaliyah. 

(Photo: Aaliyah Kashyap/Instagram)

"Happy anniversary my love, i love you forever," she added.

(Photo: Aaliyah Kashyap/Instagram)

Shawn Gregoire's post read, "Happy 2 Year Anniversary to this sweet angel who I call the love of my life. You are my best friend and partner in everything!"

(Photo: Shawn Gregoire/Instagram)

In her reply, Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, "i love you sm wanna cry at this caption." 

(Photo: Shawn Gregoire/Instagram)

Hina Khan's travel diaries