https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js 8 Korean dramas and films to watch on Valentine’s Day | The Indian Express

8 korean shows and films to watch on valentine's day

crash landing on you is a story of a south korean heiress and a north korean military officer

Photo: Netflix

guardian: the great and lonely god, a fantastical story, starring gong yoo and kim go-eun is a memorable watch

 Photo: TVN poster

MY SASSY GIRL,  a romantic comedy, STARS JUN JI-HYUN AND CHA TAE-HYUN.

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

what's wrong with secretary kim, stars park seo-joon and park min-young 

Photo: Netflix

catch lee min-ho and park shin-hye in the heirs

Photo: Netflix

Boys over flowers is streaming on netflix

Photo: Netflix

start-up stars bae suzy, nam joo-huk and kim seon-ho

Photo: Netflix