8 korean shows and films to watch on valentine's day
crash landing on you is a story of a south korean heiress and a north korean military officer
Photo: Netflix
guardian: the great and lonely god, a fantastical story, starring gong yoo and kim go-eun is a memorable watch
Photo: TVN poster
MY SASSY GIRL, a romantic comedy, STARS JUN JI-HYUN AND CHA TAE-HYUN.
Photo: Amazon Prime Video
what's wrong with secretary kim, stars park seo-joon and park min-young
Photo: Netflix
catch lee min-ho and park shin-hye in the heirs
Photo: Netflix
Boys over flowers is streaming on netflix
Photo: Netflix
start-up stars bae suzy, nam joo-huk and kim seon-ho
Photo: Netflix