118 steps, SS Rajamouli and wait for an Oscar: Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshith on RRR song's journey
Naatu Naatu song is composed by MM Keeravani, and sung by Kaal Bhairava and Rahul Sipligung.
It took choreographer Prem Rakshith 2 months to develop Naatu Naatu's dance steps and the actors took 20 days to learn, rehearse and shoot the song.
Prem Rakshith revealed that when Naatu Naatu won Best Original song award at Golden Globe, he "cried in the washroom for more than one and a half hours."
Jr NTR and Ram Charan didn't want any breaks during the shoot of Naatu Naatu, Rakshith called them 'very dedicated'.
He said synchronising the steps of NTR Jr and Ram Charan was the real challenge.
Prem said that while he generally prepares 2-3 steps per song, for Naatu Naatu, he came up with 118 steps.
He said that Rajamouli guided them and gave a very clear brief about the music, the concept, about the kind of energy that Naatu Naatu should have.
