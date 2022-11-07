Why Prabhas-starrer Adipurush is delayed
Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has got a new release date
(Photo: Om Raut/Instagram)
The film, directed by Om Raut, will now release in June 2023.
(Photo: Om Raut/Instagram)
The film is based on Ramayan.
(Photo: Om Raut/Instagram)
The makers released a statement saying that they want to give a 'complete visual' experience to viewers, and hence need more time on the film.
(Photo: Om Raut/Instagram)
Adipurush's teaser had faced severe trolling for the poor quality of the VFX.
(Photo: Om Raut/Instagram)
The statement from Om Raut read, "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Sri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history."
(Photo: Om Raut/Instagram)
"In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023," shared the director.
(Photo: Om Raut/Instagram)
"We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going," concluded Adipurush director.
(Photo: Om Raut/Instagram)
