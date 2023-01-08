Why Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor have made daughter off limits for paparazzi
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have made a special request to the Mumbai paparazzi to not click pictures of their daughter Raha Kapoor.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia, Ranbir had a special meet-and-greet session with Mumbai’s paparazzi on Saturday.
They requested them to not photograph their daughter Raha until she is of a certain age.
As a goodwill gesture, Ranbir even showed Raha’s picture to the cameramen who were present there.
Paparazzo Varinder Chawla shared that the couple met the paparazzi personally and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter.
The couple diligently explained all the obvious reasons to keep their child away from the media glare.
Alia and Ranbir have also promised the photographers that at the right age and time, they’ll allow to click pictures of their little munchkin.
Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.
