Who came with whom at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad arrived together.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was joined by husband Saif Ali Khan.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Navya Naveli Nanda arrived with BFF Ananya Panday.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Navya's rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi was also seen.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan was joined by his ex-wife Kiran Rao.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor was seen with mom Neetu Kapoor.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan came hand in hand.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sisters Maliaka and Amrita Arora came along with Kareena and Saif.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan came with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Newlywed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal came hand in hand.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan made a solo entry.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rani Mukerji arrived alone, too.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan's BFF Kajol was also present.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor also attended the party.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani came with her JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri Dixit was joined by husband Shriram Madhav Nene and son Arin Nene.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)