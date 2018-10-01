Yellow Star
Who came with whom at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash
Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad arrived together.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor Khan was joined by husband Saif Ali Khan.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Navya Naveli Nanda arrived with BFF Ananya Panday.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Navya's rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi was also seen.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Aamir Khan was joined by his ex-wife Kiran Rao.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ranbir Kapoor was seen with mom Neetu Kapoor.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan came hand in hand.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sisters Maliaka and Amrita Arora came along with Kareena and Saif.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan came with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Newlywed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal came hand in hand.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Salman Khan made a solo entry.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rani Mukerji arrived alone, too.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Karan's BFF Kajol was also present.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor also attended the party.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kiara Advani came with her JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Madhuri Dixit was joined by husband Shriram Madhav Nene and son Arin Nene.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)