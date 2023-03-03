When Jaya Bachchan posed for paps: Photos from Abu-Sandeep big bash

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a star-studded event last night in Mumbai for the premiere of their fashion film, Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor.

(Photo: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)

Many were surprised as Jaya Bachchan, who often gets angry when paparazzi click her, not only posed but also interacted with them.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonali Bendre shared this inside photo with Jaya Bachchan.

(Photo: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)

Sussanne Khan shared a reel from last night that has many glimpses of the gala event.

(Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram) 

Social media influencers such as Uorfi Javed, Komal Pandey and her beau Siddharth Batra and Kusha Kapila were also seen at the event.

(Photo: Uorfi Javed/Instagram)

Uorfi Javed shared her look.

(Photo: Uorfi Javed/Instagram)

Sussanne Khan with Uorfi Javed.

(Photo: Uorfi Javed/Instagram)

Qala fame actor Babil Khan carried his one-of-a-kind outfit with elan.

(Photo: Babil Khan/Instagram)

