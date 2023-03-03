When Jaya Bachchan posed for paps: Photos from Abu-Sandeep big bash
Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a star-studded event last night in Mumbai for the premiere of their fashion film, Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor.
(Photo: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)
Many were surprised as Jaya Bachchan, who often gets angry when paparazzi click her, not only posed but also interacted with them.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sonali Bendre shared this inside photo with Jaya Bachchan.
(Photo: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)
Sussanne Khan shared a reel from last night that has many glimpses of the gala event.
(Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)
Social media influencers such as Uorfi Javed, Komal Pandey and her beau Siddharth Batra and Kusha Kapila were also seen at the event.
(Photo: Uorfi Javed/Instagram)
Uorfi Javed shared her look.
(Photo: Uorfi Javed/Instagram)
Sussanne Khan with Uorfi Javed.
(Photo: Uorfi Javed/Instagram)
Qala fame actor Babil Khan carried his one-of-a-kind outfit with elan.
(Photo: Babil Khan/Instagram)
