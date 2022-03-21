What RRR's Ram Charan and Jr NTR are upto
(Photo: PR Photos)
The team of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is on a promotional spree.
(Photo: RRR Movie/Instagram)
Junior NTR, Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
(Photo: PR Photos)
The team was there to seek blessings for their movie ahead of its release.
(Photo: RRR Movie/Instagram)
After Amritsar, the team was also in Delhi last night where they were joined by Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan.
(Photo: RRR Movie/Instagram)
The team also visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda. recently.
(Photo: RRR Movie/Instagram)
Interestingly, it becomes the first film unit to visit the historic monument of India.
(Photo: RRR Movie/Instagram)
RRR is releasing on March 25, 2022.