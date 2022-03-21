Arrow
What RRR's Ram Charan and Jr NTR are upto

(Photo: PR Photos)

The team of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is on a promotional spree.

(Photo: RRR Movie/Instagram)

Junior NTR, Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

(Photo: PR Photos)

The team was there to seek blessings for their movie ahead of its release.

(Photo: RRR Movie/Instagram)

After Amritsar, the team was also in Delhi last night where they were joined by Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan. 

(Photo: RRR Movie/Instagram)

The team also visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda. recently. 

(Photo: RRR Movie/Instagram)

Interestingly, it becomes the first film unit to visit the historic monument of India. 

(Photo: RRR Movie/Instagram)

RRR is releasing on March 25, 2022. 