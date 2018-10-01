What Ranveer Singh was up to at Laal Singh Chaddha's screening

(Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
Ranveer Singh attended the Laal Singh Chaddha screening with his actor-wife Deepika Padukone and his family members recently.
Ranveer shared many candid moments from the event on his Instagram story.
Ranveer Singh with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Ranveer Singh also reviewed the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer and called it 'a beautiful film'.
"A complete film. It stayed with me the next day. I love Laal! I can watch a sequel, " he wrote.
Ranveer Singh and Saif seem to have had some fun conversations.
Ranveer shared a light moment with Kiran Rao too. Naga Chaitanya was also seen in the frame.