What Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie are up to in Aspen

Priyanka Chopra shared a reel from a recent family vacation to snowy Aspen.

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

The reel has many photos of her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

We got to see Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti's first photos recently.

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Fans have been waiting to see more of her clicks, and here they are.

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Sharing the reel, PeeCee wrote, "Hold your loved ones close."

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Fans are going gaga over the photos as they wrote in the comments section, "Happy family 😍."

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How does alcohol affect your health

Horoscope for January 20, 2023

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article