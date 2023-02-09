What Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie are up to in Aspen
Priyanka Chopra shared a reel from a recent family vacation to snowy Aspen.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
The reel has many photos of her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
We got to see Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti's first photos recently.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Fans have been waiting to see more of her clicks, and here they are.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Sharing the reel, PeeCee wrote, "Hold your loved ones close."
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Fans are going gaga over the photos as they wrote in the comments section, "Happy family 😍."
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
