What happened at Anil Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager star screening
(Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)
Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager had a special screening last night.
(Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)
Aditya and Anil Kapoor were joined by Arjun Kapoor, girlfriend Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor for the night.
(Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor wrote, "A night out with the family for #TheNightManager ✨🤓."
(Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)
Rhea Kapoor shared some photos too, and we also got to see Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja and Rhea's better-half Karan Boolani.
(Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)
"When you rush home from the screening to binge the season you know it’s good!," she wrote.
(Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)
Bhumi Pednekar, and Sanya Malhotra were also seen in the inside photos.
(Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)
The Night Manager is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.
