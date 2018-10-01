What Bhumi Pednekar's break day looks like

(Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar is enjoying her break day in Manali.

(Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

She described it a day of "recovery, for the body, mind & soul."

(Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Bhumi started off her day with a hot cup of coffee. 

(Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

She indulged in some workout.

(Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

She also struck poses for the camera. 

(Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

The actor is currently shooting for her next film, The Lady Killer.

(Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

The film stars her with Arjun Kapoor.

(Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)