What Arjun Kapoor does on his 'day off'
Arjun Kapoor seems to be in love with monochrome photos.
Arjun Kapoor shared a series of pictures.
Arjun was seen at his casual best.
The actor is currently in Glasgow, the UK shooting for their next film, titled The Lady Killer.
Sharing the photo, Arjun wrote, "Nothing Major, just soaking in the Scottish Sun on my day off- @manojkumarkhatoi."
Arjun Kapoor will be seen along with Bhumi Pednekar in the film.
Earlier Arjun shared, "नई Film नई Vibe 😉 #fromglasgowwithlove💜."
