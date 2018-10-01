What Akshay Kumar was upto during Raksha Bandhan promotion

(Photo: Zee Studios/Instagram)
Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Raksha Bandhan stars shared glimpses from their recent promotions.
(Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)
"Pune, it’s always a pleasure coming here. Thank you Sri Balaji University for giving Team #RakshaBandhan the warmest welcome🙏🏻 Mazaa aa gaya!," shared the actor.
(Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)
Akshay was seen dancing to the film's song as he arrived for the promotion.
(Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)
"Har Punekar ki jaan aur shaan, misal paav! After our hearts, now even our stomachs are full thanks to Shrimant Misal Aani Barech Kahi. Khoop chaan 😋," wrote Akshay with a click.
(Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)
The film's team also played some childhood games together.
(Photo: Sadia Khateeb/Instagram)
Actor Sadia Khateeb shared this click with film's director Aanand L Rai.
(Photo: Smrithi Srikanth/Instagram)
Actor Smrithi Srikanth shared this photo as Akshay's on-screen sisters posed with Aanand L Rai.