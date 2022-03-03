Welcome Bedhadak stars Shanaya, Lakshya and Gurfateh
(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
Filmmaker Karan Johar announced debut of Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya, and Gurfateh Pirzada in Bedhadak, which will be made by his Dharma Productions.
(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.
(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
"Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!,' wrote Karan Johar.
(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
Sharing a poster of Lakshya, Karan wrote, “Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting @itslakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!”
(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
"His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad’s character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen!," read the post caption.
(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
"We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed…#Bedhadak!❤️," wrote Karan.
(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
He had first introduced the trio into the 'DCA Squad'. "It’s going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey," he had written then.