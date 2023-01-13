Virat Kohli
says he was unfair to wife
Anushka Sharma
: 'Frustration was creeping in'
Cricketer Virat Kohli, husband of actor Anushka Sharma, has opened up on how the low in his career impacted his family and close ones.
(Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)
Virat Kohli admitted that he was in denial about not being at his best in terms of his cricket.
(Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)
This made him cranky as 'frustration was creeping in'.
(Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)
Virat interacted with his teammate Suryakumar Yadav in an interview for BCCI TV.
(Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)
He said that his behaviour started impacting his family, "In my case, denial, frustration was creeping in. I was very cranky, very snappy in my space."
(Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)
Virat added, "It was not fair on (wife) Anushka, my close ones, it's not fair on the people who support you."
(Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)
"So I had to take responsibility and kind of put things in perspective," shared Virat.
(Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.
(Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)
