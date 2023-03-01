Virat Kohli opens up on Anushka Sharma's sacrifices as a mom: 'It's life changing'

Virat Kohli opened up about how much of an impact wife, actor Anushka Sharma has made on him over the years.
In a recent podcast appearance, Virat thanked his actor-wife for being a constant source of support in his life, through all the ups and downs.
Virat said that his personal issues aren’t even ‘5% of what Anushka has gone through’ in her life recently.
Asked if he seeks inspiration from outside, he said, "I’ve gotten a lot of inspiration from home."
"I’ve seen Anushka through this phase that has happened for everyone in the last couple of years…," shared Virat.
"We’ve had a child, it’s an unbelievable life-changing process for both of us as parents, but for the mother, it’s literally life-changing…,"added Virat.
He continued, "How she has been so strong through it, and how she has been able to take all the challenges that have come in her way… I’ve seen everything."
"I’ve seen the transformation happen, and that gave me so much strength and inspiration. What I am probably experiencing is not even 5% of what she has gone through. It is selfless, it is unconditional," he said.
