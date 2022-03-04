Virat hugs Anushka as he's felicitated ahead of 100th Test

Anushka Sharma accompanied her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, as he was felicitated ahead of 100th Test.

Virat Kohli is playing his 100th test on Friday. 

Virat's lady love Anushka Sharma accompanied him to the ceremony ahead of the match.

Photos and videos from the felicitation ceremony were shared online.

Anushka could be seen cheering on Virat. 

On the match’s eve, Virat credited his Anushka as his “pillar of strength”. 

In a video, he also spoke about her influence on his life. 

Virat thanked her for changing him “for all the right reasons” and helping him evolve as a person.

