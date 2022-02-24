Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur's Himachali wedding
- (Photo: Vikrant Massey/Instagram)
Vikrant Massey married his long-time girlfriend, actor Sheetal Thakur, on February 18.
- (Photo: Vikrant Massey/Instagram)
The couple shared photos from their low-key, traditional wedding.
- (Photo: Vikrant Massey/Instagram)
"This journey of seven years has turned into a journey of seven lifetimes. Thank you for accompanying us on this journey. Sheetal & Vikrant," wrote the couple.
(Photo: Sheetal Thakur/Instagram)
"Making of a Himachali bride 👰♀️," wrote Sheetal Thakur with a set of photos.
(Photo: Sheetal Thakur/Instagram)
The wedding took place in Himachal Pradesh.
(Photo: Sheetal Thakur/Instagram)
Sheetal wrote, “ दिन मेहंदी का था (It was the day of mehendi).”
(Photo: Sheetal Thakur/Instagram)
Vikrant and Sheetal seem lost in each other’s eyes.
(Photo: Sheetal Thakur/Instagram)
The coupe has already shared photos from their haldi function.