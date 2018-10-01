Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are collaborating for their second film, titled JGM.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The actor arrived in Mumbai to announce the title of the film.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Vijay said his character in JGM is "refreshing."
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
He said the role "will leave an impact on the audiences."
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Vijay said the film is "one of the most striking and challenging scripts."
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The film's shoot will commence in April 2022.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
It will be shot across multiple international locations.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The Puri Jagannadh directorial is set to release in cinemas on August 3, 2023.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)