Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are collaborating for their second film, titled JGM.

The actor arrived in Mumbai to announce the title of the film.

Vijay said his character in JGM is "refreshing."

He said the role "will leave an impact on the audiences."

Vijay said the film is "one of the most striking and challenging scripts."

The film's shoot will commence in April 2022.

It will be shot across multiple international locations.

The Puri Jagannadh directorial is set to release in cinemas on August 3, 2023.

