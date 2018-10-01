(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara return from their honeymoon in Thailand

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara were honeymooning in Thailand. 

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

The newlyweds have wrapped their first outing together as husband and wife. 

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

Vignesh and Nayanthara expressed that their tour was an impromptu plan.

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

Vignesh and Nayanthara got married on June 9.

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

Their wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family in attendance. 

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

On the work front, Vignesh is looking forward to his next project with Ajith.

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

Nayanthara will be seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan.