Vicky Kaushal-Sunny Kaushal wish a happy birthday to 'OG' Sham Kaushal 

It is Bollywood's renowned action director Sham Kaushal's birthday today and his sons Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal shared birthday wishes.
(Photo: Sunny Kaushal/Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal shared via Instagram story, "My pillar of strength…Happy birthday to my dad. Kichke jhappi twahnu (Tight hug to you), " with hug emojis.
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
Sharing an old photo of his dad, Sunny Kaushal wrote, "I guess now I know where I get my style from..Happy birthday to the OG Kaushal @shamkaushal09 ⚡️."
(Photo: Sunny Kaushal/Instagram)
Sham Kaushal time and again shares old and new photos with his son. The throwback picture of SRK, Vicky, and Sunny from the sets of film Asoka went viral recently.
(Photo: Sham Kaushal/Instagram)
A then-and-now photo of Vicky and his dad.
(Photo: Sham Kaushal/Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal's wife, actor Katrina Kaif, has also shared photos with her parents-in-law earlier.
(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)
Here's a happy photo of the Kaushals.
(Photo: Sunny Kaushal/Instagram)