Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's day off
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are in Indore, shooting for their upcoming film.
(Photo: Sharib Hashmi/Instagram)
On Sunday, the two took a day off and enjoyed their time on the banks of the Narmada River.
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
"हर हर नर्मदे । 🙏🏽," wrote Vicky.
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal captured a beautiful sunset view.
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan also shared her clicks from the same location.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Sara enjoyed the peaceful view of the Narmada River.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
"💟☮️💁🏻♀️," posted Sara with her clicks.
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal has also been playing cricket on the sets.
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)