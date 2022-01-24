 Vicky Kaushal and  Sara Ali Khan's  day off

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are in Indore, shooting for their upcoming film.

(Photo: Sharib Hashmi/Instagram)

On Sunday, the two took a day off and enjoyed their time on the banks of the Narmada River.

(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

"हर हर नर्मदे । 🙏🏽," wrote Vicky.

(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal captured a beautiful sunset view.

(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan also shared her clicks from the same location.

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara enjoyed the peaceful view of the Narmada River.

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

"💟☮️💁🏻‍♀️," posted Sara with her clicks.

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal has also been playing cricket on the sets.

(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)