Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal hosts baby shower for sister-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan
Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanvi are excepting their second baby. Varun's wife Natasha Dalal hosted a baby shower for Jaanvi in Alibaug.
(Photo: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram)
Anshula Kapoor shared some inside photos from the party.
(Photo: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram)
"Only love @jaanvidhawan 😍🧿 @natashadalal88 & @priyalimahtani , y’all are rockstars & the best hosts! Thank you for the most fun 24 hours!! 💕," wrote Anshula.
(Photo: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram)
Designer Shehla Khan also shared some photos from the baby shower.
(Photo: Shehla Khan/Instagram)
Natasha and Anshula posed for a poolside selfie.
(Photo: Shehla Khan/Instagram)
They seem to have had a good time.
(Photo: Shehla Khan/Instagram)
Here's a sneak peek at the baby shower's decorations.
(Photo: Tara M Khanna/Instagram)