ON URMILA MATONDKAR'S BIRTHDAY, HERE'S A LOOK AT RARE PHOTOS OF THE ACTOR
urmila established herself as a leading actor in the 90's, with films like rangeela, judaai and satya
Urmila matondkar worked with sanjay dutt in several films, including daud and khoobsurat
urmila matondkar has won numerous awards for her films
urmila matondkar worked with sunny deol in yeh dillagi and narasimha
urmila matondkar starred with ajay devgn in the horror film, bhoot
urmila matondkar with akshaye khanna in kudrat
